McAuley residents excited for Bills Divisional Round Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a time where COVID-19 has changed what nursing home residents can do, watching the Bills playoff game is giving everyone something to be excited for.

Residents of McAuley Residence, a long term care facility located in Kenmore, shared photos of their Buffalo Bills decorations and outfits, excited for the game on Saturday.

