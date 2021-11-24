Mayville Winter Festival to return in 2022

Like so many other events, the festival had to be cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A seasonal staple will be returning to the Southern Tier in the New Year.

The Mayville-Chautauqua Community Chamber of Commerce announced Friday the return of the Mayville Winter Festival for 2022. Like so many other events, the festival had to be cancelled for 2021 due to the pandemic.

With the new year comes a new name. Previously known as the President's Day Weekend Winter Festival, the event will now be known simply as the Mayville Winter Festival. However, it will still continue to take place over the President's Day weekend.

Here are the dates for this year's festival:

Friday, Feb. 18, 2022: Opening ceremonies in the evening with the lighting of the castle along with the crowning of king and queen.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022: Cold Water Rescue, the Polar Plunge, a Chili Cookoff, the In-Crowd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., fireworks at 8 p.m., along with food trucks, carriage rides, snowmobile rides, ice fishing, vendors, and much more!

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022: The second annual Winter Fest 5k, snowmobile rides and carriage rides, ice fishing, vendors and food trucks, and much more!