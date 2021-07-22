Mayville residents no longer need to conserve water

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services has lifted the order that had been in place since June 2.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Good news for Mayville residents who have had to refrain from tasks such as watering their lawns and washing their cars over the past six weeks.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services Thursday lifted the water conservation order that had been in place since June 2.