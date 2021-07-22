Mayville residents no longer need to conserve water

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Good news for Mayville residents who have had to refrain from tasks such as watering their lawns and washing their cars over the past six weeks.
The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services Thursday lifted the water conservation order that had been in place since June 2.
The department says water samples collected from the newly installed treatment system on Well #1 show the system is effectively removing perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA), the chemical that forced the village to shut down the well in December.