Mayville residents advised to boil their water

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services says water should be boiled for drinking and cooking.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A boil water advisory has been issued for residents of the Village of Mayville.

A water line break Sunday night caused some village residents to lose water. Service has since been restored, but the Health Department is asking all residents to boil their water as a precaution until further notice.

Water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and making coffee must be brought to a rolling boil for 1 minute then cooled prior to use or use bottled water.

When pipes and lines lose pressure it increases the chances that untreated water could get into the system. Boiling water kills the bacteria and other microbes that could be present.

Some customers may notice brown water or air in the pipes when they first turn on the tap.

The village will be flushing water mains and taking samples over the next two days. Residents will be notified when tests show no harmful bacteria in the water and boiling is no longer necessary.