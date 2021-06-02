Mayville issues water conservation alert

An alert was sent to residents because of low water levels in Well 4, which is the only well they currently have in use.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Village of Mayville is asking its residents to conserve water until further notice.

An alert was sent to residents because of low water levels in Well 4, which is the only well the village currently has in use.

It is asking residents to reduce their water usage by 50% by not filling pools, washing cars, or watering lawns or gardens.

Mayville also suggests limiting clothes washing, using paper plates and disposable silverware to avoid washing dishes, and using less water when showering or bathing.

If you have any questions, you are directed to call (716) 269-4801.