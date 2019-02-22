BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just one day after the Buffalo Common Council approved a settlement for an abuse case at the police lockup, there is now a look at just how violent things got that day.

The Buffalo News is one of the media outlets that obtained the video below through legal action.

*WARNING: VIDEO IS GRAPHIC*

Shaun Porter was seriously hurt when police cellblock attendant Matthew Jaskula shoved him into a door and dragged him into a cell.

The attack happened in 2016 and Friday Mayor Byron Brown told reporters he wanted to release the video immediately but could not because of the criminal case against Jaskula.

“This kind of incident does create a blemish. It is painful to watch but that’s not going to detract from the hard work of our police officers,” said Brown.

Two officers are seen in the video watching the assault but doing nothing to stop it, they were suspended without pay for 30 days. The Mayor says that's the maximum penalty the city could impose because officers Joshua Craig and Anthony D'Agostino were not criminally charged.

