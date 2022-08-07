Mayor Brown makes 2 appointments to Buffalo City Court bench

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said attorneys Samuel Davis and Gary Wilson will be helped by their diverse educational and life experiences.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has made two appointments to the Buffalo City Court bench.

Attorneys Samuel Davis and Gary Wilson filled the two vacancies.

Just last week, the mayor officially appointed JaHarr Pridgen to chief judge. She's replacing judge Craig Hannah, who was recently appointed to the New York State Supreme Court.

Davis, a Chicago native, moved to Buffalo in 1999 to practice criminal, family, and personal injury law.

Wilson, a member of the LGBTQ community, previously served as principal law clerk to a State Supreme Court justice.

"This is a proud day in the City of Buffalo, proud day for the Buffalo City Court. It is another historic day in the City of Buffalo," the mayor said.