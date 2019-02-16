BUFFALO, N.Y. — During the annual State of the City Address on Friday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown weighed in on the progress of returning vehicle traffic to all of Main Street in downtown Buffalo.

The project is likely going to move forward quicker than anticipated, thanks to a $10 million advancement from developer Doug Jemal, who owns One Seneca Tower.

"With the money on the table from Doug, we'll also now use that to leverage additional money for car-sharing on Main Street, which we couldn't have said before," Brown said. "So now we can go to all the funders and say we've got this $10 million, we're looking for more, so that we can continue this really important initiative."

City officials say there will be an in-depth announcement about this and all other initiatives announced Friday in the near future.

RELATED: Developer buys former Buffalo Police headquarters building