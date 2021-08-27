Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to remain off the November ballot

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Board of Elections held a petition hearing Friday afternoon for Mayor Byron Brown.
Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr (R) and Jeremy J. Zellner (D) held a public hearing to consider the Independent nominating petitions that were submitted by the Brown campaign. The petitions were submitted to get Brown the Independent line on the November ballot.
Both Zellner and Mohr invalidated Brown's petitions, keeping Brown off the ballot for now. According to the current election calendar, 2 On Your Side's Steve Brown says the Mayor's petitions were nearly three months late. A court challenge may be coming by the Brown legal team.
India Walton released the following statement Friday afternoon:
“I would like to congratulate the Erie County Board of Elections on meeting its constitutional duty to uphold state law and reject this untimely submission of ballot petitions. It is a shame that Byron Brown saw fit to subject the Board to this frivolous waste of time, rather than obeying the law, and showing voters and legislators the respect they deserve.”