Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to remain off the November ballot

A court challenge may be coming by the Brown legal team.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Board of Elections held a petition hearing Friday afternoon for Mayor Byron Brown.

Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr (R) and Jeremy J. Zellner (D) held a public hearing to consider the Independent nominating petitions that were submitted by the Brown campaign. The petitions were submitted to get Brown the Independent line on the November ballot.

Both Zellner and Mohr invalidated Brown's petitions, keeping Brown off the ballot for now. According to the current election calendar, 2 On Your Side's Steve Brown says the Mayor's petitions were nearly three months late. A court challenge may be coming by the Brown legal team.

India Walton released the following statement Friday afternoon: