Mayor Byron Brown talks water treatment on Talk of the Town

Last week, officials were on Unity Island where there is going to be a $55 million project to upgrade the Bird Island Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of water issues around the country, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was discussing the city's water treatment plant on his Talk of the Town radio show on Sunday.

Buffalo has the second largest treatment plant in the state, located at Bird Island.

Earlier this week, officials were on Unity Island where there is going to be a $55 million project to upgrade the Bird Island Wastewater Treatment Facility.

"Oftentimes, when work is going into underground infrastructure, water systems, people don't really care about until you get a Jackson, Mississippi or a Flint, Michigan," Brown said.

"We're taking what is known as our secondary system, biological system, which is used to treat the water, make sure we clean the water this is going to get us ready for the next 25," co-host OJ McFoy said.

The work is being funded in part by the federal infrastructure bill. The goal is to modernize the plant to keep pollution out of the Niagara River, and as a result, keep the water we use cleaner too.

By the way, some Buffalo trivia here.

Yes, the Bird Island Treatment Facility "is" on Unity Island.

The long Bird Island Pier was built in 1860 and goes off the south end of the island and "used" to end at Bird Island, which hasn't actually existed since 1880.