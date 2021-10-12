City of Buffalo provides update on how it will deal with storm on Saturday

Lakeshore parks will be closed starting at noon on Saturday, and people are asked to avoid any unnecessary travel.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of a storm that is expected to bring high winds with gusts up to 70 mph, Mayor Byron Brown held a news conference on Friday detailing how the city plans on responding to the storm.

A High Wind Warning and a Lakeshore Flood Warning have both been issued for Saturday afternoon lasting through Saturday night.

All city lakeside parks -- Erie Basin Marina, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, Broderick Park and the Bird Island Pier -- will close starting at noon on Saturday. People are asked to delay non-essential travel while the high winds and flooding warnings are in effect.

"Based on the weather forecast and warnings, we anticipate wind damage, power outages and lakeshore flooding," Brown said. "In addition to closing out lakeshore parks starting at noon tomorrow, the City of Buffalo's Police and Fire Departments, Public Works, Parks & Streets, and Forestry staff are on standby, ready to provide emergency rescues, and handle downed trees and traffic signals, and other storm related damage."

Additionally, people should take down any holiday decoration and secure any yard items that could could be blown away during the storm.

Earlier on Friday, National Grid and NYSEG announced how they are preparing for the storm.

"National Grid ahs been tracking the weather all week, and beginning Saturday morning we will begin mobilizing around 1,000 line workers, tree service, damage assessors and wire guard workers across Western New York," National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa said. "We work hard to provide safe, reliable service and remind customers to never touch downed power lines as they still may be carrying electricity."

Plans are also being made for dealing with damage caused by the strong winds.

"Forestry crews and contractors will be prioritizing down trees and limbs that block roadways and emergency response access to homes first, then moving on to debris on sidewalks, front yards, pushed over to the side of the road once access has been cleared," Deputy Commissioner for Park and Recreation Andy Rabb.

People are reminded to practice storm safety by:

Not touching downed electrical wire

operate power generators as far away from your house as possible, so not operate generators in attached garages or in basements

avoid driving through flooded areas and standing water, as little as six inches of water can cause you to lose control of your vehicle