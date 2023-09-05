Mayor Byron Brown launches a new effort to remove language barriers in the City

Mayor Byron Brown launches City's effort to remove language barriers for all residents.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced a new initiative he is rolling out in partnership with his office of New Americans. The initiative is to help ensure all City of Buffalo residents have the access they need to city programs and services listed in their chosen language.

In an effort to remove language barriers the Mayor and Office of New Americans have rolled out new promotional materials that translate to the 6 most common languages spoken in Buffalo.

Those languages other than English include:

Arabic

Bengali

Burmese

Karen

Spanish

Swahili

These new materials focus on the City's Healthy Homes initiative, and is meant to help promote the ability to make housing in Buffalo safer and healthier for all tenants.

“We don’t want language barriers to stand in the way of access to government programs and services,” Brown said.

“I want to thank Permit and Inspections Services Commissioner Catherine Amdur and Office of New Americans Director Darren Saxon for working together on a plan to ensure that everyone has access to the resources they need as part of our continue effort to modernize, streamline, and improve our language resources to better serve all City residents, including those who face language barriers.”

An example of the flyer can be viewed below.

To learn more visit www.buffalony.gov