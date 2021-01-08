Mayor Byron Brown comments on potential support from Buffalo GOP

"I don't see a conflict of interest because we're in the general election and there are over 155,000 people eligible to vote in the general election," Brown said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Republican party is reportedly weighing whether to help Mayor Byron Brown with his November write-in campaign after his loss to India Walton in the Democratic primary.

The Republican party isn't running a candidate so it's over 14,000 enrolled members are free to choose between Walton, the Democratic primary winner, or Mayor Brown.

On Sunday 2 On Your Side asked the mayor about the possibility.

"I don't see a conflict of interest because we're in the general election and there are over 155,000 people eligible to vote in the general election. I'm appealing to every voter," Brown said.

"And we're appealing to people who live in the City of Buffalo, residents, homeowners, businesses, people who care about the future of our community."