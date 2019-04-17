BUFFALO, N.Y. — Less than a year out from the 2020 Census, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says he wants to make sure you are counted.

On Wednesday, the mayor talked about the "Buffalo Count Us In 2020" campaign.

It's an initiative to make sure everyone is included when the Census count happens next year.

The next Census will rely heavily on online responses, and Mayor Brown says it's important to be aware of how this will impact you.

There is a public hearing in Buffalo on Thursday. It's at Waterfront Elementary on Fourth Street at 5 p.m.

