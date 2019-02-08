BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has a new class of police recruits.

Mayor Byron Brown swore in the new class of 29 recruits on Friday.

The city says it's committed to recruiting the next generation of police officers who reflect Buffalo's diversity.

The oath of office for the new recruits was administered at the police department's new headquarters in the old Dillon Courthouse.

