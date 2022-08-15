Mayor Brown signs bill for city's new legislative districts

There had been a lot of heated discussion about the district lines that some have called gerrymandering.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown's office announced Monday that he has signed the bill establishing the city's new legislative districts.

There had been a lot of heated discussion about those district lines that some had called gerrymandering but on June 28 the Buffalo Common Council passed it and has now been signed into law.

The city said, "The Citizen’s Commission on Reapportionment and the Common Council met all legal requirements set forth by the City Charter, and as such Mayor Brown signed the Local Law Intro #1 into law. The final redistricting plan will now be transmitted to the Erie County and New York State Board of Elections."

According to the press release, it states that, "Many of the comments stated that the Council’s approved map is worse for minority voting power. There are seven majority-minority districts in the Council’s approved map (Ellicott, Fillmore, Lovejoy, Masten, Niagara, North, and University) as compared to only six in the alternative map. Any claim that the Council’s map reduces the likelihood of minority voting power or weakens voting rights is absolutely false."