BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown on Sunday discussed the storm anticipated for Monday, which may include winds as strong as the storm in October.

"Now people have another reason to stay home," Brown said Sunday in a conference call.

Powerful winds, with gusts as high as 60 to 70 mph along the lakeshore, could take down trees and power lines. This could last for several hours on Monday.

Garbage pickup will continue as scheduled, but Monday pickups should take their bins back inside after the trash is picked up.

Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park and the Erie Basin Marina will be closed at sunset Sunday night to both vehicles and people.

In non-emergency situations during the storm, you can call 311. For emergencies, you should call 911.

National Grid has been tracking this storm since last week. Ken Kujawa, regional director for National Grid, says they are expecting that Western New York customers, including the City of Buffalo, may experience power outages between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m.

High Wind Warning issued ahead of Monday's anticipated storm system BUFFALO, N.Y. - The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a High Wind Warning for Monday for all of Western New York. The High Wind Warning runs from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday for Orleans, Niagara, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming and Chautauqua counties, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Kujawa says National Grid has not had its staffing impacted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Grid has brought in an additional 200 workers from the Midwest and Ohio to be prepared for the storm.

Kujawa says crews won't drive in trucks together, that some people will commute in their personal cars to split up the crew in order to promote social distancing. They also may wear masks.

Typically, Kujawa says, National Grid operates in a two person crews, with one person up at the power line, and one on the ground.

If you see a downed power line, do not touch it and call National Grid at (800) 642-4272 or 911.

All Dyngus Day events have been canceled by the organizers in light of the current pandemic.

