Mayor Brown on Cuomo: wait on NYS attorney general's investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is now hearing from the Mayor of Buffalo on the ongoing allegations involving Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Mayor Brown says any allegation of sexual harassment must be taken seriously. There are sexual harassment allegations and claims of unwanted advances by the governor from several women.

Mayor Brown says his focus is on the state attorney general's investigation.

"I am calling for a thorough and complete investigation, and that's what the attorney general is doing," Mayor Brown said. "The attorney general has promised a very swift, thorough, and speedy investigation, and I think that should occur."