Mayor Brown: new reforms will be announced this week regarding mental health crisis situations

A 60-year-old man was shot by police on Saturday after striking a female police officer with a bat. The mayor discussed the situation on his Sunday talk show.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Sunday that reforms in regards to the handling of mental health crisis situations will be shared with the public in the next few days.

This comes less than 24 hours after a 60-year-old man with a bat, who was having a mental health crisis, was shot by police in Downtown Buffalo.

"We will implement a comprehensive plan to do more," Mayor Brown said on his 1 p.m. Sunday radio show. It was live-streamed on his Facebook page.

He added that in the coming day or days he will announce new measures and initiatives "when it comes to dealing with mental health situations and community intervention."

"And this coming week, we are going to roll out a new initiative that we have been working on for the better part of a year that will be immediately implemented when I announce it to address these issues," Brown said.

Brown said that the only delay in moving this initiative forward was negotiating it with the police union and that those negotiations have successfully concluded.

Brown also went into detail about the situation that happened Saturday afternoon.

"Buffalo Police responded to a call regarding a mental health crisis at approximately 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon regarding a man wielding a baseball bat, who was acting irrationally, yelling obscenities and making threats," Brown said.

"This man was not at a private residence. This man was out in the community," Brown said in part.

Brown said the officers shadowed the man for several blocks while attempting to "deescalate the situation and resolve that matter peacefully." Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo had said on Saturday that police followed and shadowed the man on Genesee Street trying to talk him down.

The man then swung his bat, and the police tried to use pepper spray. Then the man struck a female police officer with the bat. When the man swung the bat again, another police officer then shot his gun, hitting the man in his abdomen.

The man was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he was in critical but stable condition Saturday night. On Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for the police said the man was now in stable condition.

Brown said that the officers had body cameras on while the incident occurred.

"Yesterday's incident was another case that we've seen in our country involving people with mental health crisis needs and their involvement with police. These situations can be very dangerous and very difficult for all involved."

Brown said that in 2016, the first group of Buffalo police officers went to crisis intervention training. In 2018, the city named its' first crisis intervention training coordinator. He stated that over 120 officers have received this training.

According to Buffalo Police Captain Rinaldo, one officer at Saturday's shooting was part of the Crisis Intervention Team.

"I won't say it's the same thing," Brown said when his co-host referenced the killing of Daniel Prude in Rochester.

Brown added "Every situation is different, what we have done over a period of time to train officers since 2016 in crisis intervention techniques has unfortunately, relatively gone unnoticed by the community."

When Brown's co-host on the show directed the conversation toward Brown's emotions about the situation, Brown had this to say: "Well I'm emotionally involved with everything that happens in the city of Buffalo, but I never get rattled, I never get ... I never get to that point."