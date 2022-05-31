Mayor Brown names Buffalo's new Chief Diversity Officer

Mayor Brown stated, “Chantele has the experience and expertise to lead Buffalo’s programs, policies and initiatives surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion in Buffalo with excellence. She has a proven track record of breaking down barriers where they exist, a passion for working with residents from all backgrounds and abilities and expanding opportunity for all. As Buffalo changes, we must strategically ensure that our plans are inclusive and beneficial to all residents, and I am confident that Chantele will meet this moment with urgency as our community continues to heal from the tragic shooting at Tops, the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the continuing economic uncertainty. I look forward to working with her in this new role.”