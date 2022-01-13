Mayor Brown launches clothing drive in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Through February 1st, you can drop off new coats, gloves, hats scarves and socks in the lobby of City Hall or any of the city's five police districts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To honor the memory and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a clothing drive is underway now until February 1.

The City of Buffalo, joined by the Division of Citizen Services and the Buffalo Police department, are looking for donations of new coats, gloves, hats, scarves and socks.

Drop boxes will be located in the lobby of City Hall as well as the following Buffalo Police Districts:

South District, 1847 South Park Ave.

Central District, 695 Main St.

Ferry-Fillmore Station, 693 East Ferry St.

Northwest District, 669 Hertel Ave.

Northeast District, 2767 Bailey Ave.

“The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service is a National Day of Service that encourages people to volunteer and improve communities while honoring the legacy of Dr. King," Brown said.

"I’m proud to honor his life and legacy by calling on the City of Good neighbors to support a special donation drive that will bring warmth and comfort to the most vulnerable people in our community. As we celebrate Dr. King’s legacy of leadership, collaboration, progress, and service, I encourage everyone to get involved as a way to recognize honor Dr. King’s memory, particularly during these challenging times as we continue to work together to recover from the COVID 19 global health pandemic.”