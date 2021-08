The ceremony will recognize the advent of democracy in Burma 33 years ago this month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown is joining the local Burmese community for a Burmese Flag Raising Ceremony Saturday morning.

The ceremony is happening at 10 a.m. in Niagara Square.

Burma became a member of the United Nations in 1948 following independence from the United Kingdom.

