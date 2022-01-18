Mayor Brown encouraging fans to snap selfies at Bills banner display at city hall

The city is calling on Bills fans, who plan to stop by the selfie station, to take part in the City of Buffalo’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service winter drive.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Mayor Brown reminded Buffalo Bills fans to visit the Bills AFC East Championship banners which are now hanging from the city hall portico to celebrate the team as they continue their playoff run.

“The seven vertical banners serve as a great signal to the city, and to the world, that the Bills are back as AFC East Champions and serious playoff contenders! We are proud of our Buffalo Bills, and by re-installing the banners as a signature selfie station, we hope fans from across Western New York come to city hall and take outdoor, socially distanced photos to safely commemorate another historic Bills season,” Mayor Brown said.

Mayor Brown, in partnership with the Division of Citizen Services and the Buffalo Police Department, is also calling on Buffalo Bills fans, who plan to stop by the selfie station at city hall, to take part in the City of Buffalo’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Winter Clothing Drive.

New coats, gloves, hats, scarves, and socks are being collected from now until February 1 to help residents in need this winter season.

Donation bins are located inside the lobby of City Hall and clothing can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Winter clothing donations can also be dropped off at five Buffalo’s Police Districts:

• South District, 1847 South Park Ave.

• Central District, 695 Main St.

• Ferry-Fillmore Station, 693 East Ferry St.

• Northwest District, 669 Hertel Ave.

• Northeast District, 2767 Bailey Ave.

The winter clothing items will be distributed to partnering organizations, including Cornerstone Manor (Buffalo City Mission’s Women and Children’s Shelter), Buffalo City Mission’s Men’s Center, Salvation Army Emergency Family Shelter, Homeless Alliance of WNY, and the Matt Urban Center.

Team City Hall has also erected a banner in the lobby of Buffalo City Hall to congratulate the Buffalo Bills on their AFC East Championship and playoff run.

The dome of City Hall and BuffaloLIT participants will be lit up in Bills Blue each night through Sunday, January 23, to show the community’s unwavering support of the Buffalo Bills.