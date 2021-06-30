Mayor Brown doubles Walton absentee vote count; Walton still unofficial primary winner by 1,010 votes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The absentee ballot votes have now been totaled in the Democratic primary race for Buffalo mayor.
The Erie County Board of Elections announced Wednesday that incumbent Mayor Byron Brown tallied 1,002 of those votes, India Walton picked up 505 votes, and L'Candice Durham brought in 70 votes.
A spokesperson for the BOE says the absentee count, added to Primary Night results unofficially has Walton leading Mayor Brown by 1,010 votes.
On Monday, Mayor Brown announced his intention to wage a write-in campaign for the November mayoral election in an attempt to win a 5th term in office.