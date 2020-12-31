Mayor Brown announces Phillip Dabney Jr. will join Buffalo City Court

I have a commitment to this community because I am a product of this community," Dabney said during his swearing in.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced he has appointed lawyer Phillip Dabney Jr. to the Buffalo City Court. He was sworn in that day.

"Mr. Dabney is a knowledgeable, fair and skilled lawyer. Throughout his years of public service and experience in private practice, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to community, and a belief in justice for all," Mayor Brown said in a statement.

Dabney grew up in Buffalo, attending Buffalo Public Schools and graduating from Bennett High School. Dabney also began his undergraduate degree at Erie Community College, finished it at Canisius College and received his Juris Doctor from the University at Buffalo Law School.

"I have a commitment to the community because I am from the community, I have a commitment to this community because I am a product of this community," Dabney said at his swearing in.

Dabney most recently served as assistant legal counsel to the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority.

Dabney has also served as an assistant district attorney, an administrative law judge for the New York State Liquor Authority, and as a hearing officer for the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD).

According to Dabney's LinkedIn, he's had his own law practice since 2004 and is also a member of multiple professional organizations including the county and state Bar Associations.

"As a former criminal defense attorney, as a prosecutor, I have the empathy, that I am very much encouraged to do the best that I can for this community in being both fair and balanced," Dabney said Thursday.

Dabney's wife, three children, and his mother were present for the ceremony.