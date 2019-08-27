BUFFALO, N.Y. — A team with over 80 years of catering and culinary experience is getting ready to take over the space occupied by the former Gigi's inside the Northland Workforce Training Center.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday the Manna Culinary Group will operate the new restaurant at the Northland Avenue facility. The Manna @ Northland will open on November 4.

The final selection was made by the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation (BUDC) after an extensive review process that included a taste testing panel and on-site food preparation drill. The team includes Reginald Ingram, a local chef who catered his first wedding for 150 people at age of 17. Ingram will oversee kitchen operations and catering.

Restaurant offerings will borrow names and themes from The Bible. For instance, its "Last Supper for Today" menu will offer "Two Fishes and Five Loaves" which includes two kinds of fish and five toast points.

The Manna @ Northland plans to expand its hours and menu after its first year of operations to include dinner service on Thursday and Friday nights, as well as Sunday brunch. Plans are also in the works for a Saturday community cooking class which will focue on healthy, budget-stretching foods.

"We are thrilled to welcome Manna @ Northland to Northland Central," said BUDC President Peter Cammarata. "We believe that the Manna team's culinary experience, focus on customer service, and creative menu items will make this restaurant a staple within the Northland Beltline Corridor and city-wide."

