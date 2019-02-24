BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of severe winds expected to pummel Western New York, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the closure of three parks.

Starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, Bird Island Pier, Erie Basin Marina, and LaSalle Park will be closed to the public due to the expected high winds, which could reach as high as 75 mph.

The mayor also urged residents who have scheduled sanitation and recycling pick-up on Monday to avoid bringing your totes out until Monday morning, given the possibility of the totes tipping over and scattering debris.

The Skyway will also be closed, starting at noon Sunday.