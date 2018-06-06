BUFFALO, NY - We all know the winter left us with a lot of potholes. So when will the City of Buffalo start fixing bad roads and which ones will get fixed this summer?

2 On Your Side took those questions to Mayor Byron Brown.

Mayor Brown tells us one heavily traveled road that will get a much needed repaving is a portion of Main Street near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. As for what other roads will get repaved, the city says it'll release its list sometime today or tomorrow.

Due to the harsh winter the city has been putting band aids in the form of cold patch all over the city to fill in potholes. Mayor Brown says DPW crews have filled more than 3,000 potholes so far this year. Wouldn't it be nice to see these roads be repaved?

REPORTER: The state and the county they've already put out their road list and projects they anticipate to do this summer why has it taken so long for the city?

"The paving process is a little bit more intense in the city, the city is the population center, we have very dense populations a lot of economic development projects so we have to coordinate our paving program," Brown said.

The mayor says it takes time to get city departments, businesses and utility companies all on the same page.

REPORTER: The question that people are going to have is my street going to get done, what is the process of determining which roads actually get done?

"We try to do paving in each quadrant of the city and we try to address the worst streets first we have a survey that our city engineers do that they do a rating of every street in the City of Buffalo," Brown said.

Main Street near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus has been rough for a long time — contributing to the deterioration of the road — all the heavy equipment that's been used for construction of the medical corridor.

"We do have the money to pave Main Street and now that the major construction has been done in that section of Main Street we will start that paving program this year," Brown said.

The mayor says more than $10 million will be spent to fix about 100 residential roads this summer.

