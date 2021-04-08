Mayer Brothers Cider Mill opens for 2021 season

According to Mayer Brothers, 2021 marks their 169th fall season.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Mayer Brothers Cider Mill is officially open for the season.

The family-owned cider mill and bakery announced on their official Facebook page in June that they would be ready to welcome customers starting Wednesday, August 4. According to Mayer Brothers, 2021 marks their 169th fall season.

The store, located at 1540 Seneca Creek Road in West Seneca, is open seven days a week. On Wednesday, the store will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The storefront offers a variety of treats ranging from pies, donuts, apple cider slushies, candied apples and fresh-pressed cider. They also offer an assortment of gourmet items such as jams, jellies, maple syrup, candy and artisan cheese.