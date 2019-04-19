EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Mattel Inc. is changing the way it manages its overall portfolio of products throughout its footprint.

And that is good news at East Aurora-based Fisher-Price, which will now be home to Mattel's entire infant preschool category, including Thomas & Friends and Fisher-Price Friends products.

Mattel executives announced the shift to "category management" at the New York Toy Fair in February, shifting product development of entire business categories to specific locations.

