Matt Urban Center hosts community day for Buffalo neighbors

The event is meant to connect neighbors with local organizations and support services.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today the Matt Urban Center will be hosting a community day event at the Hope House located on Sears Street in the City of Buffalo.

The center offers benefits screenings, has a clothing boutique, a personal essentials pantry, a food pantry, and offers daily meals to those in need. Through their Hope Works program, they also provide low-barrier and hands-on work experience, training, and employment services to help people.

The event will be outdoors from 3 pm - 6 pm. Staff from various departments within the organization will be in attendance at the event to provide those with information on programs.

“The Matt Urban Center hopes that this will become a seasonal event and we are truly grateful to all the other organizations and community members that are participating,” said Claudette Cade, Lead Housing Specialist within the housing and community development department.

Along with those from the Matt Urban Center, there will also be other community partners in attendance such as:

Blue Cross Blue Shield Buffalo Brick Academy Buffalo Central Terminal

Care Management Coalition of WNY Elderwood Health Plan

Elite Home Healthcare

Erie County Medical Center - You Center for Wellness Home HQ

LEAD 716

M&T Bank

MHA - Mental Health Advocates Neighborhood Legal Services, Inc. Parent Network of WNY

SNAP-Ed NY

SPCA Serving Erie County Spectrum Health

United Healthcare

Join us next week from 3:00-6:00 pm at our Hope Center's new location at 243 Sears Street at Hope House! We'll be... Posted by Matt Urban Center on Monday, September 18, 2023