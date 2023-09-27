Matt Urban Center hosts community day for Buffalo neighbors

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today the Matt Urban Center will be hosting a community day event at the Hope House located on Sears Street in the City of Buffalo.
The center offers benefits screenings, has a clothing boutique, a personal essentials pantry, a food pantry, and offers daily meals to those in need. Through their Hope Works program, they also provide low-barrier and hands-on work experience, training, and employment services to help people.
The event will be outdoors from 3 pm - 6 pm. Staff from various departments within the organization will be in attendance at the event to provide those with information on programs.
“The Matt Urban Center hopes that this will become a seasonal event and we are truly grateful to all the other organizations and community members that are participating,” said Claudette Cade, Lead Housing Specialist within the housing and community development department.
Along with those from the Matt Urban Center, there will also be other community partners in attendance such as:
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Buffalo Brick Academy Buffalo Central Terminal
- Care Management Coalition of WNY Elderwood Health Plan
- Elite Home Healthcare
- Erie County Medical Center - You Center for Wellness Home HQ
- LEAD 716
- M&T Bank
- MHA - Mental Health Advocates Neighborhood Legal Services, Inc. Parent Network of WNY
- SNAP-Ed NY
- SPCA Serving Erie County Spectrum Health
- United Healthcare
You can learn more by visiting urbanctr.org