Matt Urban Center to close Hope House shelter

Due to physical limitations of the space, the shelter will be out of compliance with New York State regulations, which led the closure announcement.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Matt Urban Center announced Friday that their emergency shelter located at 586 Genesee Street in Buffalo will close effective March 31, 2021.

The shelter, which first opened in 2014, was only intended to be a temporary location at the time. They provide services for homeless individuals and families.

Unfortunately, the organization was not able to find a new location and is working with Erie County Department of Social Services to transition shelter clients to new locations.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Marcia Pacciotti, President of the Matt Urban Center Board of Directors in a released statement. “The board worked closely with staff for over a year to find an alternate location to meet these new coding standards. It was determined that a workable plan was financially unattainable. Matt Urban Center will be working with Erie County Department of Social Services (DSS) to safely transition our shelter clients to new locations. We will continue to work with the City of Buffalo, DSS and others to come up with solutions for our homeless population.”