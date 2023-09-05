More light shed on former Bills Punter Matt Araiza alleged rape case

Araiza's attorneys said they wanted cell phone tracking data to back up the statement by a prosecutor that Araiza had left prior to the alleged sexual assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An April court appearance by former Bills Punter Matt Araiza is shedding more light on the California civil case involving him and a then-17-year-old girl who has claimed he raped her during an off-campus house party in 2021.

We received more information uncovered by our TEGNA sister station KFMB-TV 8 in San Diego. That came amidst a report from an online news website about Araiza not being present during an alleged sexual assault.

On April 27 Matt Araiza appeared for a hearing in a San Diego courtroom as his attorneys sought access to cell phone videos that reportedly showed sex acts recorded during an October 2021 party in the off-campus house near San Diego State University.

The judge granted the request as Araiza's attorneys said they wanted cell phone tracking data to back up the statement by a prosecutor that Araiza had left prior to the alleged sexual assault by football players.

The San Diego DA's office announced in December they would not file criminal charges against Araiza who reportedly is not seen in those cell phone videos Some of that information was also reported recently in a Yahoo Sports Column.

Back in April Araiza's attorney, Kristin Bush told the court, "He left the party much earlier than the acts that occurred in the bedroom." That was based on a comment by a prosecutor from the San Diego District Attorney's Office.

Attorney Dan Gilleon, who represents the girl who filed the original police report against Araiza and two other San Diego State players, contends the prosecutor is just basing Araiza's absence on the word of a witness who is actually Araiza's quote "buddy."

Back in April Gilleon also questioned claims by Araiza and his attorneys who say it was consensual oral sex requested by the allegedly intoxicated girl before she went in the home. Gilleon said to a KFMB reporter, "Consent with an intoxicated person - it makes no sense. The whole point is she is so intoxicated she can't consent and consent is not relevant in a statutory rape case."

Bush also said to reporters in April, "We know from multiple witness statements that she represented she was 18 years old, that she attended Grossmont College. We know that she was the one going up to certain defendants and others who are not in the case instigating, demanding they have sex with her."

The civil case against Araiza was filed last summer and the Bills subsequently cut their sixth-round draft choice in late August before the regular NFL season.

Bills GM Brandon Beane said in August, "We just think it's the best move for everyone to move on from Matt and let him take care of this situation."

Bush told KFMB, "Matt's life has been destroyed by the false allegations that have been asserted by the plaintiff in this lawsuit."

As you can see the claims and counterclaims have gone back and forth in this case.

Yahoo Sports says it obtained a transcript of a meeting between a prosecutor and the girl and her attorney. Their story states that the prosecutor said Araiza had actually left the home before the alleged assault. It also reported Araiza is not seen in recorded cell phone videos which reportedly show the alleged incident.

Now the woman's attorney says the prosecutor's words were taken out of context and that he has presented other evidence against Araiza and what he says was a phone call recorded by police between the woman and Araiza.

Dan Gilleon told 2 On Your Side, "Regardless of what Yahoo says that a district attorney said - let's look at what Matt Araiza said. Let's look at the actual transcript of you know that meeting where she (the prosecutor) admitted that her understanding as to whether or not he was present was based upon one witness statement. And we know who that witness is It's a very good friend of Matt Araiza."

Gilleon also says his client wants to pursue the case with a potential trial despite his claims that Araiza's attorneys and others have tried to intimidate his client with a possible counter-lawsuit.