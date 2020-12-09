Masten Park teach-in aims to change housing crisis in Buffalo

On Saturday a group of local activists will educate the community on ways they can help prevent displacement and make housing more affordable during COVID-19.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As COVID-19 has changed nearly every aspect of how we live our lives, it has also changed the living situations of many. According to the Wall Street Journal, almost a third of renters in the United States did not pay any of their rent in the first week of April.

On Saturday in Buffalo, a group of local activists will gather to educate the community on ways the community can prevent displacement and make housing more affordable during the housing crisis created by COVID-19.

The Anit-Displacement Learning Network (ADLN) will hold the housing teach-in at the Best Street basketball courts in Masten Park, located at 369 Best Street. The event will go from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.