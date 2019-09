DEPEW, N.Y. — Fire crews are fighting a massive barn fire in Depew.

The fire started around 1 a.m. Friday on Broadway near Borden Road.

Officials on scene tell 2 On Your Side that this is an active farm where they stable horses.

It's unclear if any horses were inside at the time of the fire.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring updates as soon as we learn more.