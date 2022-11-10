Massachusetts Avenue Project holding "Raising the Roots" on Saturday

The annual fundraiser benefits the programs of MAP that help people access fresh food in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two local groups that help under-served communities access fresh food are getting a boost from the federal government. The USDA has awarded a grant of more than $365,000 to the Massachusetts Avenue Project and Grassroots Gardens of Western New York.

The money will help both groups grow and buy fresh local food and pay staff members stipends to help community members grow gardens.

Congressman Brian Higgins stopped by Grassroots Gardens on Broadway Tuesday afternoon to make the announcement about the funding. That group is advocating turning more vacant lots in the city into community gardens. The Massachusetts Avenue Project is planning on using some of the money to expand its youth apprenticeship program. It's all about helping families get access to fresh food.

"There's a lot of potential here, and what we want through kind of this vacant lot work and advocacy work is for there to be better ways for community members to utilize these lots. If they're lying vacant, there are ways to grow food and feed the community and supplement people's grocery bills," says Tim Chen, Program Manager at Grassroots Gardens.

Grassroots Gardens estimates it grows about 30,000 to 35,000 pounds of food a year in its gardens alone in Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

MAP is also holding its biggest fundraiser of the year this Saturday.

"We've been around for a little over twenty years here on the West Side operating an urban farm, a youth employment program, we also have a very affordable kitchen rental program," said Sarah Klawinski, Development Director at the Massachusetts Avenue Project.

The Massachusetts Avenue Project also operates ten mobile markets throughout Buffalo to get fresh food to people who might not be able to access it easily.

At the farm, they grow fruits, vegetables, edible flowers that taste like vegetables, and more.

"We are trying to draw attention to the local food system, and bringing people together around good food and around local food," said Sarah Klawinski.

We talked about how Saturday's fundraiser, Raising the Roots, will give people an up-close look at what they do here.

"We will have our beekeeper, Andrea, she'll be here educating people on honey production and having bees in the city. We also will invite people to take a look at our flock of chickens. We have about 25 chickens here. Five active honeybee colonies and also we'll have some people do some hands-on activities with our youth who will be working at this event," said Sarah Klawinski.

It's a farm-to-fork fundraiser where MAP partners with local farms to come up with creative dishes made by local chefs to celebrate the end of the harvest season.

"We have partners like Community Beer Works, Paradise Wine, Tommyrotter Distillery, and BlackBird Cider Works coming in to bring some sips along with our tastes," said Sarah Klawinski.