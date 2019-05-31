BUFFALO, N.Y. — A mass LGBTQ+ wedding and marriage renewal event is planned for Niagara Falls State Park in celebration of WorldPride and Stonewall 50.

Couples interested in tying the knot or renewing their vows need only to bring their marriage certificate and/or vows to the park. It's set to take place at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 30.

"Marriage equality is a right that LGBTQ+ advocates fought for many years to achieve," said Steve Jagord, program manager of the Pride Center of WNY.

Following the ceremony, couples and guests are invited to a street festival outside Hard Rock Cafe USA for the Rainbow Reception that will take place from 6 p.m. -9 p.m. and feature music and drag performances. The party is free and open to the public. There will food and beverages available for purchase.

Parking is free at Niagara Falls State Park for couples participating in the ceremony. Friends and family of couples are invited and encouraged to attend.

The Falls will be lit in rainbow colors starting at 10 p.m. that night to commemorate the celebration along with a fireworks display.

To register as a couple, contact Steve Jagord at sjagord@pridecenterwny.org.