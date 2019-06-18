TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The new Mason's Mission adaptive playground in Tonawanda is closed to the public.

When the playground initially opened, it was announced as an inclusive place for the community, especially for kids with disabilities. The Arc Erie County who runs the playground told 2 On Your Side that legal and liability concerns are forcing them to close the playground to the public when school's not in session.

In a Facebook post, the Arc Erie County explained that the park will only be open to special education program students under the supervision of special education staff.

The Arc Erie County is working with its legal team to open it to the community, but didn't say how or when.

A spokesperson for Mason's Mission tells us that was their intention when it was first opened, and that they are waiting to see how everything plays out before commenting further.