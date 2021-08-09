Masks will be required for indoor settings at Bisons games

The Buffalo Bisons announced on Monday that masks will be required in the indoor portions of the stadium.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Masks will be required at Buffalo Bisons games when visiting the indoor portions of the stadium, regardless of vaccination status. It is highly recommended that masks be worn outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The team made the announcement on Monday, saying the decision was made in consultation with Erie County. The policy will will start with the team's opening game on Tuesday against the Rochester Red Wings.

Masks will be required in gift shops, club level suites, restrooms and the Consumer's Pub at the Park when not consuming food.