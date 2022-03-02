Masks no longer required for Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performances

Effective immediately, masks will be encouraged but not required. However, proof of vaccination will still be needed to attend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is the latest organization to update its mask policy in accordance with the latest guidelines from the CDC.

Effective immediately, masks will be strongly encouraged, but no longer required for those attending performances at Kleinhans Music Hall. However, proof of vaccination will still be necessary.

All staff, volunteers and security will continue to be required to wear masks and be fully vaccinated.

More information about the BPO's COVID-19 protocols can be found here.

Orchestra officials ask that if you are not feeling well the day of your performance, that you please stay home and contact the Box Office at (716) 885-5000 to go over your ticketing options.