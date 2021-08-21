Mary Parks, who died in a 2019 fire, honored with street dedication

The City of Buffalo designated a section of Harlow Place as Mary Lee Parks Way. Parks died of smoke inhalation in the home built by her late husband.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The family of a 95-year-old great-great-grandmother who died in a house fire in 2019 received a special honor on Saturday.

The City of Buffalo designated a section of Harlow Place as Mary Lee Parks Way. The mayor was on hand for the event. Parks was a mother of 11 who the family says was simply unique.

"My mom was absolutely everybody's mom," said her daughter, Marlene Butler. "The city naming this street in her honor, we're just celebrating everybody. Family has traveled from all over -- bus, trains, and automobiles -- for this extension of her homegoing."