Change.org petition asks Pegulas to rename former New Era Field after former Bills and Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A petition to name the stadium that once was Ralph Wilson and New Era, after a former Buffalo Bills coach has gotten some attention.

Hundreds of Bills fans have signed a petition to rename the stadium in Orchard Park in honor of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy.

Levy celebrates his 95th birthday on August 3, and as of Monday afternoon it has over 500 signatures.

In July 2020, the team announced that New Era Cap Company has asked to be released from its naming right and sponsorship deals with the Bills.

Marv Levy Stadium; Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?