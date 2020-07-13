x
Martin House to reopen to public this week

Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House will reopen to public tours on Thursday, July 16.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's iconic Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House announced it will reopen later this week after being closed for over three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The house, which has been closed since mid-March, announced that it will reopen its doors to the public starting Thursday, July 16. Both self-guided and private tours will be available to guests. Guests must wear face coverings during their tour. 

"We are excited to welcome guests once again to the fully-restored Wright masterpiece,” said Executive Director Mary Roberts. “The health and safety of our guests, staff, and volunteers will remain our number one priority, and we will continue to closely adhere to the guidelines and recommendations released by experts.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance and private tours are limited to eight people from the same household or social circle. Private tours must be requested up to 48 hours in advance by sending an email to info@martinhouse.org

For more information on the attraction's reopening guidelines go to martinhouse.org

