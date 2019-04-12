BUFFALO, N.Y. — Live Nation Concerts announced Wednesday morning that Maroon 5 with special guest Meghan Trainor will play Darien Lake Amphitheater next summer.

The concert is set for 7 P.M., Saturday, June 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at Noon. Prices range from $39.50-$149.50.

Your paid concert ticket includes free same-day admission to the Darien Lake Theme Park.

