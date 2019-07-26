BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new piece of public art was unveiled in the City of Buffalo on Friday.

You may have seen the giant mural going up on Hertel Avenue near Virgil Avenue.

The Albright Knox Art Gallery-sponsored piece by Brazillian artist Eduardo Kobra, features author Mark Twain and his friend John T. Lewis. Kobra is considered to be the most well-known mural painter in the world.

WGRZ

This mural is the latest of several murals along Hertel Avenue. Last month, Artist Philip Burke created a mural of Buffalo's Goo Goo Dolls.

Dozens of street artists from Buffalo and beyond also transformed the alleyway behind the buildings on Hertel.