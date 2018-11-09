BUFFALO, N.Y.-- 2 On Your Side has been holding the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority accountable over a lot of problems because it spends your tax dollars.

The city's comptroller wants to make changes to keep the agency's finances in line.

Mark Schroeder is proposing an on-going audit of the authority's spending by an independent firm.

After a qualified firm of Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) is selected through a public bidding process, Schroeder said the outside auditors would perform a risk assessment that would guide their future audit reports.

Schroeder said his staff would work with that firm to conduct two or three audits a year to hold the authority accountable.

"They are not going to fix themselves," Schroeder said. "There has been a lot of scrutiny from me, from my office, from the media outlets in Buffalo and it doesn't appear to me that they're going to take care of it."

Schroeder says common council president Darius Pridgen is on board with the plan, and that the council will take it up in committee tomorrow morning.

"It's not right," Shroeder said. "The BMHA, and the mayor, and the policy makers in this building, the common council, they have to do better."

A federal audit is currently being completed on the authority, and is expected to be released in the next few weeks.

