Poloncarz visits Springville, celebrates improvements during past decade

Thursday also served as the grand opening of the new Eaton Park, which now has four pickleball courts, a street hockey court, a tennis court and a pavilion.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The Village of Springville has seen a number of improvements in the last decade, thanks to American Rescue Plan funds and Community Development Block Grant investments.

Some $2 million has been invested into the village to improve water infrastructure, make upgrades to area parks, and improve village streets by installing new lighting and sidewalks.

"Springville has had a long, long proud history of being basically the entry point to Erie County, and in some ways the cornerstone of this three-county region between Erie County, Cattaraugus County, and Wyoming County," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Thursday in Springville.

"It's the hub of business, it's the hub of activity and life, and we want to continue to invest in it."

