ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — On Wednesday afternoon Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz released a statement regarding the constitutionality of the Green Light Law. This statement comes after the Erie County Clerk's Office filed a complaint in the US District Court.

State lawmakers passed the controversial bill before the end of session last month which allows immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally to get driver's licenses.

The statement reads:

“Monday, at my direction, the Erie County Attorney’s office filed a Complaint on behalf of the Erie County Clerk in the US District Court, Western District of New York, in regards to the Green Light Law.

I directed such action because there are many significant legal issues that exist with the law, including the question of its constitutionality and the necessity of ensuring non-citizens are prevented from voting. Ultimately I do not believe this law benefits the people of Erie County and I cannot support it.

However, in a civilized, democratic society we do not get to selectively pick the laws we want to enforce and ignore those we dislike. As such, if a federal judge determines the bill to be constitutional, I expect all county officials and employees to respect the decision of the court.

It is unfortunate that such a divisive issue is being used by some to needlessly split our community apart when there are so many other issues that we can cooperate on locally to move Erie County forward. I will continue to work on those issues that unite us as one community.”