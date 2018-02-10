CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- Nine states have legalized recreational marijuana, so could New York be next?

The New York State Department of Health is in the middle of holding listening sessions about regulated marijuana. There's one happening in Cheektowaga this week.

In August, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a group that would come up with legislation to set marijuana regulations in New York. As part of the process, the state wants your opinion.

The health department did not respond to our request for an interview Monday to find out more about Wednesday's listening session in Cheektowaga. It's at the Holiday Inn near the airport from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The state encourages participants to register for the session online. You're sent to an event ticketing website, type in your email address, name, and organization, and a few hours after you register, a ticket shows up in an email.

Assemblywoman Crystal Peoples-Stokes has been pushing for the decriminalization of marijuana for years. She supports legalization for adult use only. For her, the biggest benefit would be the end of the racial disparity in how marijuana laws are enforced.

"There has to be some social justice, and the numbers of people who have been incarcerated as a result of the mass incarceration of the marijuana laws would have to end," Peoples-Stokes said.

Peoples-Stokes told us this about the forums.

"From what I'm told, from other people who have attended them from other parts of the state, that they have been very well attended and people have been very vocal in their support of," she said.

On social media, you sent us questions about marijuana regulation. Jim wanted to know how soon the state could legalize it.

"I actually expect that this will get somehow thought through in the upcoming session in 2019. And, I think once we get it passed, I really don't see it being totally implemented before 2020," Peoples-Stokes said.

Again, registration is encouraged by the state if you want to go Wednesday night. It takes less than 30 seconds. Click here to register.

