Delaware Park walk, bike ride held in remembrance of Marcy Dandes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of people came out to Delaware Park on Saturday for a bike ride or walk to honor and remember Marcy Dandes.

Marcy was a dedicated volunteer for Erie County Medical Center and a passionate advocate for the ConnectLife mission. She passed away suddenly in 2018.

Saturday's walk in her memory raised money to benefit the Trauma and Emergency Department at ECMC and educational programming at ConnectLife.

"Since she's been gone, it's been clarified about how many different people she touched, how many different organizations counted on her, how beloved she really was," her son Leo said. "So since she's been gone, and knowing that, has been immeasurably wonderful to my family."

This was the second time this event was held, and it featured food, music and family activities after the walk.